Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy June 5, 2023

Going to put these all on the same page, as they continue to get attention.

HIGHLY recommend anyone thinking about siting go watch @PeterWSinclair's short video series on anti-wind energy protests in Montcalm County, MI.



TLDR: county commissioners and farmers are being unfairly harassed by fossil fuel misinformation lobbyists to ban wind/solar https://t.co/1Ek7XNsAEw — Claire Wayner (@ClaireWayner) June 5, 2023

If you are writing (or even just thinking) about the challenges of building renewable energy in rural areas, I beg you, watch this video. There is a massive coordinated campaign by RWers — NOT members of these communities — to lie & intimidate.https://t.co/7vPh7dl4Dy — David Roberts (@drvolts) February 28, 2023

“It’s Like a Cult” – The War on Farmers and Clean Energy

Protect Americas Farmland, and Farmers, with Clean Energy

Clean Energy is a Property Rights Issue

Wild, Wild Claims about Wind (and Solar) Energy

State Action Needed for Clean Energy Siting

Farmers vs “Lake People”

Health, Safety and Welfare – a Tale of Two Counties, and how Clean Energy Bolsters Rural Communities

