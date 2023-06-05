Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy
June 5, 2023
Going to put these all on the same page, as they continue to get attention.
“It’s Like a Cult” – The War on Farmers and Clean Energy
Protect Americas Farmland, and Farmers, with Clean Energy
Clean Energy is a Property Rights Issue
Wild, Wild Claims about Wind (and Solar) Energy
State Action Needed for Clean Energy Siting
Farmers vs “Lake People”
Health, Safety and Welfare – a Tale of Two Counties, and how Clean Energy Bolsters Rural Communities