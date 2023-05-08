Warren Buffet Challenged by Gen-Zer on Energy Transition

May 8, 2023

Iowa High School student (what’s next after Gen Z?) asks a bold and cogent question at the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders meeting.
Warren Buffet’s famously profitable firm has big investments in wind energy, particularly in Iowa – but not moving fast enough for a rightfully impatient young person.

Buffet’s VP and close advisor, Charlie Munger, expresses typical Old Guy skepticism about climate change, but allows that we should probably be making the energy transition anyway, to conserve fossil resources. Buffet rightly mentions NIMBY-ism as a significant barrier to clean energy deployment.

One Response to “Warren Buffet Challenged by Gen-Zer on Energy Transition”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    May 8, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Generation Alpha comes after Generation Z.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennials#/media/File:Generation_timeline.svg

    I recently heard an analyst on Marketplace who thinks generations should be divided by the technology they grew up with (rotary dial phones, anyone?). Technology is rolling so fast that I don’t think that will be feasible.

    Reply

