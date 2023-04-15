El Nino Could Extend Rains in California

KPBS:

California could be in for another stormy winter next year as climate watchers predict that an El Niño pattern, or warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean, will form this fall.

A three-year La Niña, or cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, officially ended in March.

The changes in the tropical ocean temperatures are among the planet’s most important climate events because they can change how air circulates around the globe.

Low-level surface winds that typically blow from east to west along the equator can weaken and even reverse direction.

That can affect weather patterns around the planet, including temperature and rainfall.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation typically brings more wet weather to the Golden State.