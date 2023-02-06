Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event on Radar

A sudden stratospheric warming refers to a rapid warming in the stratosphere between 10km to 50km above the Earth’s surface. In some years, the winds in the polar vortex can temporarily weaken or even reverse in direction – so instead of flowing west to east they flow east to west. Air descends into the vortex and warms rapidly as it is compressed.

In the most extreme sudden stratospheric warmings, the temperatures in the stratosphere can rise by up to 50 to 60 °C in just a few days – so the temperatures in the winter over the poles can go from around -50 °C to zero or maybe slightly above in a matter of days, even in the depths of winter when the Arctic is receiving no sunlight. Knock-on effects on the jet stream in the troposphere can follow a few weeks later and this can affect the weather we experience down on the ground.

Scientists can reliably predict individual sudden stratospheric warmings about 1-2 weeks in advance. This means there is time to see how they develop and how they may impact our weather in the future. A sudden stratospheric warming typically takes a few weeks to have maximum impact on our weather, but its influence can last for up to 2 months.