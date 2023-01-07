Christmas Blackouts Challenge Conventional Energy Wisdom

WFAE NPR Charlotte:

One of the longstanding arguments against renewable energy like wind and solar is that it’s not as reliable as conventional power plants. But the Christmas Eve rolling blackouts in North Carolina turned that conventional wisdom on its head.

Single-digit temperatures across the region froze instrumentation and sensing lines and caused other mechanical problems that reduced output at several of Duke Energy’s gas- and coal-powered plants.

For the first time ever, the company was forced to use rolling power outages to manage an electricity shortage. About 500,000 customers across the Carolinas lost power at some point on the morning of Christmas Eve, some for hours.

“At a fundamental level, it highlights how extreme weather, due to climate change, increasingly calls into question the resilience of our existing infrastructure, including our electric power generation system, and the assumption that fossil fuel generation is reliable and is there when you need it,” said David Neal, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Meanwhile, although solar energy was obviously not available overnight, it kicked in as the sun rose and performed as expected, with no outages, according to Duke Energy. In fact, Duke executives told regulators Tuesday that solar helped power the pumps needed to replenish the company’s South Carolina hydroelectric reservoirs. That helped avoid more blackouts on Christmas Day.

Neal said Duke’s experience during the blackouts shows that solar, combined with battery storage, “are going to be an important part of a resilient and cleaner electric grid going forward.”

Duke doesn’t currently have any wind power on its Carolinas grid. But Neal said that also should be a future option. “Offshore wind typically generates well in those early morning hours. So it would have been a great complementary resource to help meet that peak,” he said.