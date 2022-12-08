Michigan State Senator’s Farewell is Conspiracy Comedy Gold

Mike Shirkey telling a story about sticking his hand in a toilet isn’t the weirdest thing he said yesterday. His explanation of how little “g” gods will take over world governance with the help of the World Economic Forum tops all. 😳🤪 Good riddance. #mileg pic.twitter.com/uGWpwiicio

Putting Democrats in charge will be a big change.

Detroit Free Press:

This portion of his speech started as a critique of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic — a common source of angst for Shirkey and many conservatives — and included misinformation about the virus that he’s shared before. But it went much further, veering into a takedown of what he described as “little ‘g’ gods” that he contends will imperil the country in ways far greater than a pandemic that killed more than one million people in the U.S.