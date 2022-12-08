Michigan State Senator’s Farewell is Conspiracy Comedy Gold

December 8, 2022

Putting Democrats in charge will be a big change.

Detroit Free Press:

This portion of his speech started as a critique of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic — a common source of angst for Shirkey and many conservatives — and included misinformation about the virus that he’s shared before. But it went much further, veering into a takedown of what he described as “little ‘g’ gods” that he contends will imperil the country in ways far greater than a pandemic that killed more than one million people in the U.S.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: