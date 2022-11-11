Young People, Climate Aware, Headed Off a Red Wave

Huge flashing red for Climate denying Republican Party.

Key point in video above – “Not in spite of, but BECAUSE of Joe Biden”.

PA — 70% of 18-29 year olds voted for John Fetterman NH — 74% of 18-29 year olds voted for Maggie Hassan WI — 70% of 18-29 year olds voted for Governor Tony Evers MI — 62% of 18-29 year olds voted for Governor Gretchen Whitmer The democratic base is YOUNG VOTERS.

Inside Climate News:

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old community organizer, has become the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress after winning a House seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

The young Democrat’s victory came as his generation was also getting credit for helping to stop a red wave of Republican victories in Tuesday’s national midterm elections.

This historic win in the Orlando-area district will do more than just bring down the average age of a House member, which is currently 58. It will also highlight the importance of two issues credited with motivating Gen Z voters to turn out: gun violence and climate change.

In an interview with iGen Politics in October, Frost said that the climate crisis is one of the reasons he decided to run for Congress. He spoke about experiencing Hurricane Ian, a monstrous Category 4 storm that slammed into Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, killing more than 100 people in the state. In the morning before the interview, he worked to distribute donated food and supplies to families displaced by the catastrophic storm.