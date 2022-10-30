“The Peripheral”: Future London with Giant (spoiler alert) October 30, 2022

Spoiler Below:

The Peripheral is a series based on the book by William (Neuromancer) Gibson, set partly in a future version of London.

The big statues are, it turns out (spoiler) carbon capture devices. (according to the most recent episode. Things, of course, could change)

Ok, not that big a spoiler, it’s (so far) incidental to the plot, just another feature of dystopian London circa 2100.

If you’re done with “House of Dragons”, not a bad place to go.

From Google:

What is William Gibson’s jackpot?

Gibson’s last book, The Peripheral, introduced the “Jackpot”, a cascade of global catastrophes that wipes out much of the human race, along with an ingenious take on time travel that allows digital communication – including telepresence – across alternate timelines.

