Florida’s “Oh Shit” Moment? Or Not.

All of those who have studied and understood the climate challenge will affirm that they’ve had at least one “oh shit” moment, perhaps a cold sweat wake-up in the early morning hours, where they viscerally feel the implications of the developing storm.

Was Ian that moment for Florida? There’s always hope, but the history is not promising. Florida’s political leaders remain in a coma from which there is no woke-ing.

Rolling Stone:

“I THINK WHAT this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses.

Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want.

But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in a blue blazer: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

For DeSantis, the climate crisis is just another battlefield in the culture wars, no different from the evils of transgender bathrooms or a “Woke Disney.” “What I’ve found is, people, when they start talking about things like global warming, they typically use that as a pretext to do a bunch of left-wing things that they would want to do anyways,” DeSantis said at an event last year. “We’re not doing any left-wing stuff.”

Let’s pause for a moment and consider the idea of the climate crisis as a left-wing plot. What exactly does that mean — that it’s a conspiracy to give more Americans cheap, clean electricity? A trick to indoctrinate school children in the corrupting ways of science?

I have no idea what DeSantis really thinks, but I do know that he is a Florida hustler, not a Florida fool. He knows damn well that climate change is real, that it is fueling the destruction of Florida now, and that it will only get worse in the near future. He also knows it’s a good issue to provoke outrage among voters and rake in big bucks from fossil fuel companies, old world power utilities, and anyone else who profits by maintaining the status quo. It’s all a big game for DeSantis and his disciples: indulge the conspiracy, trash the science, pretend it is all fake news that is being sold to you by what he calls “the national regime media.”

So what if it gets people killed? So what if it just accelerates the investment in high risk areas and leaves the state of Florida woefully unprepared for what is coming? DeSantis has his sights set on the Oval Office. And you don’t run for president in the Republican Party by talking about the climate crisis or cutting the consumption of fossil fuels, much less ask voters to do hard things like pay more for flood insurance in high risk areas or, god forbid, design policies that prevent people from building back in high-risk areas. The idea of returning any part of the coast to nature is the equivalent of seceding territory to the enemy. The whole history of Florida is about subduing nature and paving over the swamps. Why change now?