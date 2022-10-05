As Florida Rebuilds, Ian still Reverberates October 5, 2022

Astronaut Bob Hines tweeted this picture of the rain water from Hurricane Ian flowing back into the Gulf of Mexico, days after the storm’s landfall.

Below, President Biden expertly trolls Florida Governor DeSantis’ Climate awareness.

President Biden compliments Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) handling of the Hurricane Ian recovery:



"What the governor has done is pretty remarkable so far. … The biggest thing the governor has done … [is] recognized there's this thing called global warming." pic.twitter.com/k3xI4CAT90 — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2022

While the Governor himself toured the disaster site in immaculately un-muddied white go-go boots, much to the delight of social media photo-shoppers.

Here, the Governor on one hand decried the “national Regime media” for purported evil designs on Florida’s disaster, coming perilously close to the “weather modification” paranoia of recent days.

Desantis says the “national regime media” was rooting for the hurricane to hit the Tampa area so it would cause maximum destruction and death, which they could use against him politically. pic.twitter.com/qXOJhIaWhR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2022

And later, having to admit that the Federal Government response came to the rescue early and aggressively.

Biden rolling up his sleeves while DeSantis eats humble pie.

Quite the visual.pic.twitter.com/3WnnTI6Y7j — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) October 5, 2022