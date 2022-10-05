As Florida Rebuilds, Ian still Reverberates
October 5, 2022
Astronaut Bob Hines tweeted this picture of the rain water from Hurricane Ian flowing back into the Gulf of Mexico, days after the storm’s landfall.
Below, President Biden expertly trolls Florida Governor DeSantis’ Climate awareness.
While the Governor himself toured the disaster site in immaculately un-muddied white go-go boots, much to the delight of social media photo-shoppers.
Here, the Governor on one hand decried the “national Regime media” for purported evil designs on Florida’s disaster, coming perilously close to the “weather modification” paranoia of recent days.
And later, having to admit that the Federal Government response came to the rescue early and aggressively.