As Florida Rebuilds, Ian still Reverberates

October 5, 2022

Astronaut Bob Hines tweeted this picture of the rain water from Hurricane Ian flowing back into the Gulf of Mexico, days after the storm’s landfall.

Below, President Biden expertly trolls Florida Governor DeSantis’ Climate awareness.

While the Governor himself toured the disaster site in immaculately un-muddied white go-go boots, much to the delight of social media photo-shoppers.

Here, the Governor on one hand decried the “national Regime media” for purported evil designs on Florida’s disaster, coming perilously close to the “weather modification” paranoia of recent days.

And later, having to admit that the Federal Government response came to the rescue early and aggressively.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: