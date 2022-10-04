If it Walks like a Quack: Dr Oz and Climate Denial

There are impressive political ads, then this comes along and sets a new standard pic.twitter.com/B2K1Qt4icc

Fetterman campaign in Pennsylvania continues to set new standards in hilarious political campaign trolling.

Yahoo Finance:

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor turned GOP Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, declared Wednesday that carbon dioxide is not a climate problem because it accounts for just a small fraction of the air in Earth’s atmosphere, a longtime talking point of climate change deniers.

Oz made the remark during a forum in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he and his Republican rivals were asked how they would address soaring energy prices as U.S. senators. In a combative primary, the political newcomer known for hosting a long-running daytime TV show has taken heat for his past stance against fracking due to health concerns, which his campaign has disavowed.

Each of the candidates onstage argued that Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s largest energy-producing states, should tap even more of its resources.

“As a scientist, I’ll tell you the Green New Deal is a lie,” said Oz, who is a medical doctor, not a climate scientist. He was referring to what is little more than a loose set of guiding principles to combat global climate change. “It’s not just unfair because we’re sacrificing our energy independence. Actually, we want more than energy independence, we want energy dominance.”

Then Oz launched into a talking point that would make even the most fervent climate deniers proud.

The “ideology that carbon is bad” is “a lie,” he said. “Carbon dioxide, my friends, is 0.04% of our air. That’s not the problem.”

Carbon dioxide is absolutely the problem when it comes to planetary warming. CO2 emissions from the burning of fossil fuels and other human activity are the main driver of climate change, accounting for more than three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions.