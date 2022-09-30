Ron Johnson Called Climate Change “Bullshit”. Wisconsin Responds.

September 30, 2022

Pretty good likeness.

Huffington Post:

The human version of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. But back home, a life-sized poop version of him spent the day touring Milwaukee.

Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events around the city with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made out of dried cow manure.

The kaka creation silently stood with activists in solidarity as they protested Johnson’s belief that climate change is “bullshit,” a claim he made last year.

Johnson has long spread misinformation about climate change. He made the “bullshit” reference in June 2021, when he was caught on camera at a local Republican event dismissing the crisis.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is ― as Lord Monckton said ― bullshit,” the senator said at the time, mouthing the word without uttering it. He was referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton.

