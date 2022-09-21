Conservative Message on Solar in Heartland

Conservatives for renewable energy. It is definitely a thing.

Bowling Green Daily News:

Bringing solar energy to Kentucky will likely require conservative voices and conservative reasoning, according to a panel of speakers addressing Barren County stakeholders at a Thursday night community dinner in a Glasgow Gondolier’s back room.

The event, hosted by Land & Liberty Coalition’s Kentucky chapter, was designed to educate local property owners and public officials on renewable energy. About a dozen people showed up.

The event’s goal was not to “sell” anything to the stakeholders on behalf of developers, but rather to empower decision makers to make their own choices with accurate, updated information, according to Kris Fields, community engagement and education manager at the nonprofit Center for Energy Education.

“We strictly come into communities to try to educate the people because we find that a lot of the issues with solar are really fairly common myths that we see across the board,” Fields said. “You see things like, ‘Well, the radiation …’ or ‘It causes these diseases’ or ‘It affects the groundwater’ and those things are pretty easily dismissed with a little bit of information.”

Justin Poland, Kentucky L&LC field director, said there’s a political aspect to renewable energy efforts. In rural areas like Barren County, he said that a largely conservative population needs to know that “the economics of the issue has worked out.”

One to two decades ago, solar was less cost-effective, but advancements have now made it profitable, Poland said. However, many are still operating on outdated information when making decisions.