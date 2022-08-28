Music Break: Bernadette Peters – Children Will Listen
August 28, 2022
Lyrics:
Guide them along the way,
Children will glisten
Children will look to you for which way to turn
To learn what to be
Careful before you say, listen to me.
Children will listen.
Careful the wish you make,
Wishes are children
Careful the path you take,
Wishes come true.
No free.
Careful the spell you cast,
Not just on children
Sometimes the spell may last
Past what you can see,
And turn against you.
Careful the tale you tell
That is the spell,