Music Break: Bernadette Peters – Children Will Listen August 28, 2022

Lyrics:

Guide them along the way,

Children will glisten

Children will look to you for which way to turn

To learn what to be

Careful before you say, listen to me.

Children will listen.

Careful the wish you make,

Wishes are children

Careful the path you take,

Wishes come true.

No free.

Careful the spell you cast,

Not just on children

Sometimes the spell may last

Past what you can see,

And turn against you.

Careful the tale you tell

That is the spell,