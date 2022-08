No More Malarkey: The Day of Dark Brandon August 8, 2022

An organically created meme is taking over social media, riding a wave of Joe Biden’s successes over recent weeks, and I’m totally here for it.

Don’t believe it? Just ask Ayman al-Zawahiri.

More later – I’ll be on the road most of today.

The “Dark Brandon” meme is probably one of the most organic and effect repurposing of a negative slogan I’ve seen in a long time.

Good job, y’all. pic.twitter.com/9ZZn1oCThc — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) August 7, 2022

Dark Brandon is rocking it! pic.twitter.com/n4n9kTlmmP — Teri D. (@Teri__2) August 2, 2022

Wait, did Dark Brandon just deliver in the span of 1 week: a massive reconciliation bill, CHIPS bill, Veterans bill, elimination of the Al Qaeda leader, longest stretch of plummeting gas prices, AND a red hot jobs report? — Biden's Accomplishments🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@BidensWork) August 5, 2022

The funniest thing about Dark Brandon is that the meme was originally invented by Chinese propaganda cartoonists. pic.twitter.com/Ouj8UV9evu — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 7, 2022

Dark Brandon is having a good week.



– Jobs up

– Unemployment down

– Gas prices down

– Getting Manchin and Sinema to agree on SOMETHING

– Got the Al Qaeda guy

– Even shamed Republicans into helping veterans (Jon Stewart definitely helped!) pic.twitter.com/LesAWTByFs — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) August 5, 2022

Dark Brandon Rises! pic.twitter.com/mHrwJi74Ru l — Ray Wert (@raywert) August 7, 2022

Dark Brandon is so powerful that when he catches COVID, it’s some other global military leader that dies. — THEE Tío Sam 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇺🇦 (@TioSamSays) August 2, 2022

Dark Brandon kills terrorists dead. The former guy has dinner with them. — Really Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) August 2, 2022

Dark Brandon: I did that.



And I'll fucking do it again. pic.twitter.com/WsXYoMNUKr — ProLib | Resist Fascists 🌊🌊 (@prolibshow) August 5, 2022

Sen. Chris Coons tells @MSNBC that President Biden called to thank the Senate cloakroom staff, who'd been working all night. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2022

As with John Wick, it all started for Dark Brandon when they came for his dog. — Professor Kyle (@blackcatprose) August 8, 2022

Dark Brandon meme hits the mainstream. Biden starts climbing in the polls. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) August 2, 2022