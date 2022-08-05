Dark Money Group Targets Unwary Greens on Climate Bill August 5, 2022

Just received this text for United for Clean Power Inc., the GOP-linked dark money group pressuring House progressives to kill the Manchin deal.



For context, I live in Astoria in what is now @AOC's district and I vote in every local election, which are matters of public record. pic.twitter.com/kZxs3E1tY2 — Alexander Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) August 3, 2022

We’ve finally got a (game changing if imperfect) climate bill, and the fossil fueled right wing is already working to sabotage it, seeking to exploit the left’s self-defeating penchant for “purity”.

Heated:

POLITICO’s New York-focused newsletter, New York Playbook, has been sponsored by a group called United for Clean Power every day this week. In each edition of the popular newsletter, the group has urged New Yorkers to oppose the historic $369 billion climate policy deal reached by Senate Democrats last week, arguing it does not go far enough to save the planet. “The time to take action on planet-saving climate change legislation is NOW,” reads one of the group’s ads. “Demand true environmental justice from your Democrat colleagues or block the Reconciliation bill.” Another ad reads: “Demand real climate change action in the Reconciliation package, or kill it altogether.”

Shrewdly, Republican fossil fuel operatives are trying to use the all-to-familiar progressive Achilles heel, – politics by Purity test, against the climate – the message is, this bill is not “pure” enough in its “climate justice” provisions, so kill it.

FWIW:

The organization’s ads target districts represented by members of the progressive “Squad” in the House of Representatives, and so far they’ve spent $9,900 on Google ads and around $11,500 on Meta ads since July 30th. Check out their ad here:

The organization has also shelled out major dollars to sponsor several issues of POLITICO’s New York Playbook Newsletter since earlier year. A weekly takeover of that newsletter can cost around $20,000. 👀

The organization’s recent ads struck us as deeply strange – practically every Democrat in Congress seems to be working toward Yes on this bill, and climate groups on the Left from Sunrise Movement to Earthjustice are calling for its swift passage…So, what exactly is United for Clean Power?

There is scarce information online about who is behind the organization. The organization’s Facebook page was created in early 2015, but it has no real information on the group, and their posts this week criticize the Inflation Reduction Act as “only a small fraction of what this administration said they were going to accomplish” and “this plan doesn’t do nearly enough.”

Also when your website says the bill needs to contain "comprehensive climate change"… You know this wasn't written by a climate advocate.



For those paying attention, a quick reminder: we are FIGHTING climate change. This is clearly a fossil fuel funded dark money campaign. pic.twitter.com/t8tJOSfCBF — Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) August 3, 2022

FWIW was able to locate the organization’s 2018 and 2019 IRS 990 forms, which reveal the organization’s only major expenditure was to pay Republican firm Majority Strategies $135,000 for “advertising.”. According to FEC data, Majority Strategies has worked to elect countless Republican climate deniers to Congress and other elected offices, including recently for Sarah Palin’s campaign for Congress in Alaska this year. The firm last week published research urging their clients to invest in digital ads instead of exclusively focusing on traditional TV ads. We reached out to United for Clean Power and Majority Strategies for comment, but have not received a response. Because of the group’s obscurity and opacity, we can’t be 100% certain of this organization’s motives. However, due to their recent posts critical of the Inflation Reduction Act and past Republican ties, we think there’s a likelihood that this is some type of cynical astroturf campaign to stop the Senate’s reconciliation bill dead in its tracks.