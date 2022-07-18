Michael Mann on “Reaping what we’ve sown”

with Peter Sinclair
https://www.channel4.com/news/heatwave-climate-change-impact-playing-out-faster-than-predicted-says-michael-e-mann
July 19, 2022 at 5:20 am
I hesitate to disagree with Dr Mann but I can’t accept that “we are currently on on trajectory for +2°C at end of century”. We’re still pumping out 50Gt/yr of CO2e and that number is growing. We’re on track for +4° to +6°.
“If we reduce our C02 emissions to zero that warming will stop.” No, it won’t. Because those 400+ ppm already present in the atmosphere ain’t going to disappear anytime soon. So the warming will continue.
Moreover, as the anchor pointed out, the current flurry of extreme events is occurring at +1.2°, which is well within the Kyoto baseline of +1.5°. How the hell can +2° be considered safe?
Finally, it seems to me that we’ve not yet seen the full effect of our past emissions because they’re still working their way through the system.
July 19, 2022 at 7:31 am
For people who see everything in black and white, climate change was somebody else’s problem so they had no intention of acting. But the real world is a thousand shades of gray so many are now learning that major climate problems are happening today (sea level rise; localized drought except in places where there is localized flooding; high temperatures). I fear that many people (everyone from deniers to people who thought it would not happen in their lifetimes) will double down on their hesitancy to act which will take the rest of us down with them.
July 20, 2022 at 3:13 am
Once again Mann’s the man (to listen to).
https://www.channel4.com/news/heatwave-climate-change-impact-playing-out-faster-than-predicted-says-michael-e-mann