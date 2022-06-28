Clean Energy and Bringing Prices Down June 28, 2022

Above, interview with Jim Coulter, the co-founder of private equity firm TPG Capital, originally known as the Texas Pacific Group. “Solar is the cheapest way to bring electricity online.”

Below, John Doerr, Venture capitalist John Doerr, chairman at Kleiner Perkins, “we are in an epic transition, from a fossil fuel economy to a clean energy economy, it’s the largest economic development of our lifetimes, it ranks up their with the internet in terms of it’s impacts…it’s the best investment opportunity of our lifetime.”