A Climate Conscious Meteorologist Running for Congress May 14, 2022

I interviewed Eric Sorenson as part of my profile of TV meteorologists.

Eric is in the thick of a congressional race, having dropped out of his 22 year career in broadcasting, to try his hand at politics, and making a difference on climate, and a whole lot of other things, in DC.

He’s running in Illinois 17th District.



You can help out here.