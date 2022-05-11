In Arizona: Amid Water Crunch, People Keep Coming May 11, 2022

Above, KPNX-TV Phoenix Arizona news report on a proposed new community of one million in the desert.

While the report talks about water shortages, check me if I’m wrong, the word “climate” is not mentioned.

Below, in a growing community northeast of Phoenix, homeowners and prospective homeowners are baffled that they’ve run out of water. In this heavily Republican area, 66 percent voted Republican in the last election.

Of course, they want a bail out.