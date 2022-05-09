Arizona’s “5 Alarm” Water Crisis May 9, 2022

Above, incredulous Phoenix newscaster hears for the first time the gravity of the water crisis in Arizona. Science plays out whether you understand it or not.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two huge reservoirs, can only recover with massive snowpack melting. This close to summer that seems less and less likely.

A challenge is that, with a long term drought and high temperatures, even if snow pack does increase, runoff will be more rapidly sucked up by the parched landscape before it can replenish the lakes. Brad Udall explains below.