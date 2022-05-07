The Weekend Wonk: Stefan Rahmstorf on North Atlantic Circulation

May 7, 2022

Is the “Day After Tomorrow” coming like, the day after tomorrow?

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
One Response to “The Weekend Wonk: Stefan Rahmstorf on North Atlantic Circulation”

  1. indy222 Says:

    May 7, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Stefan’s one of the good guys in this story. He’s added a few new insights into the phenomenon.

    Note too that the pro-growth economist Richard Tol has commented on the shutdown of the AMOC as “Good! It’ll help cool off Europe!” and yet if you look at the temperature gradients, the Northern Europe area is still warming. A stagnant, de-oxygenated ocean and violent storms seems to be just quibbling to Tol, when the focus needs to be on Mo’ Money for the short term investor class.

