Possible Indicator: Rapey Climate Denier Loses Michigan Special Election

May 4, 2022

Above, revealing remark from Michigan State Legislator “RJ” Regan in conversation with fellow Republicans.
“I tell my daughters, “If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.”

As is so often the case of truly odious people, RJ is a climate denier.

In a possible indicator of what Monday night’s leaked Supreme Court decision, Mr Regan lost to a young Democratic woman.

Jeff Timmer is former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party.

  1. Peter Scheffler Says:

    May 4, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Yay!

  2. jimbills Says:

    May 4, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    “Possible Indicator”

    That’s a stretch, unfortunately. Yes, the extra crazy don’t make it, just like Judge Roy Moore in Alabama a few years ago. But, the indications from a few days ago also indicate that Trumpism is as strong as ever:

    J.D. Vance Expected to Crush Tim Ryan and Win Ohio Senate Race
    https://www.newsweek.com/jd-vance-ohio-primary-trump-senate-1703445

    Michigan specifically:
    Michigan GOP moves forward with 2020 election-denying secretary of state and AG
    https://www.npr.org/2022/04/23/1094474805/michigan-gop-karamo-secretary-of-state

  3. charleszeller Says:

    May 4, 2022 at 1:52 pm

    The Michigan 11th Republicans appear to be impeccably conservative.

    https://www.migop11.com/

