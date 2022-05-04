Possible Indicator: Rapey Climate Denier Loses Michigan Special Election May 4, 2022

Above, revealing remark from Michigan State Legislator “RJ” Regan in conversation with fellow Republicans.

“I tell my daughters, “If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.”

As is so often the case of truly odious people, RJ is a climate denier.

In a possible indicator of what Monday night’s leaked Supreme Court decision, Mr Regan lost to a young Democratic woman.

Jeff Timmer is former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party.

This is a big fucking deal. The GOP lost a special election in a Michigan legislative district Trump won 60+



The loser was the lowlife who said about rape, "lie back and enjoy it" https://t.co/gTw0dPHHHz — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 4, 2022