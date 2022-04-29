Nebraska Climatologist on Thunderstorms, Tornadoes, and Climate April 29, 2022

I spoke to Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski PhD earlier in the year, and asked her a question I figured she’s have some knowledge of – Climate and Thunderstorms.

Tonight, threatening conditions are gathering over the plains.

Washington Post:

A challenging and high-stakes severe weather forecast is evolving over the central United States for Friday, with the potential for dangerous storms to strike major urban centers including Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita. How widespread the storms become is a major question mark for forecasters, but they could be severe where they do occur, with destructive straight-line winds, softball-size hail and potentially strong tornadoes.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 3 or 4 out of 5 risk of severe storms over a large area of the Central Great Plains.

“[S]ignificant tornadoes, destructive wind gusts, and very large hail are possible” with the storms in southeast Nebraska and far northeast Kansas, the Center wrote.

Friday’s storms kick off a multiday severe-weather episode over central parts of the Lower 48. Another round of severe thunderstorms with an attendant tornado threat will target the Great Plains next week.

Significant severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Plains states this afternoon and evening. Severe wind gusts, very large hail and strong tornadoes are all likely. Please tune in to NOAA weather radio or broadcast media for watches and warnings. pic.twitter.com/aonnC53rnY — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 29, 2022

Dr. Shulski mentions the December 2021 Derecho, which was the subject of my Yale Climate Connections video that month, below.