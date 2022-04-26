Trailer: Trial Exposes Climate Crimes in”Youth v Gov”

It’s on Netflix.

YOUTH v GOV is the story of America’s youth taking on the world’s most powerful government. Armed with a wealth of evidence, twenty-one courageous leaders file a ground-breaking lawsuit against the U.S. government, asserting it has willfully acted over six decades to create the climate crisis, thus endangering their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property. If these young people are successful, they will not only make history, they will change the future. Thanks to Barrelmaker Productions for their generous offer of this fabulous opportunity.