Antarctic Atmospheric Rivers Deliver Warmth to Cold Regions

April 16, 2022

Dr Hansi Singh continues:

These austral polar atmospheric rivers (AKA moisture intrusions) are generally accompanied by higher-than-average surface temperatures over Antarctica due to condensational heating and greenhouse warming from water vapor.
Atmospheric rivers become more intense and carry more vapor in warmer climates. They are an important, dynamic mechanism for warming the Antarctic continent as global atmospheric CO2 concentrations increase.

Below, Jeff Berardelli mentions the Antarctic heat wave that accompanied an atmospheric river earlier this year. (at :30 if you’re rushed)

