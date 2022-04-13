“Punch it! Get Out of There!” Tornado Forms Live on TV Weathercast

April 13, 2022

Working on a video this week profiling TV weather casters and their struggles to communicate climate change to their audience – so this is timely.
One of the Mets I’m following is Chris Gloninger, Chief Meteorologist for KCCI in Des Moines.
As a violent front of extreme weather sweeps across his viewing area, Chris is communicating with a remote crew, and watching as a large funnel appears and appears to be heading directly at the KCCI crew.

I’ll be doing one more interview for this piece today, in fact, and hope I can pull it together soon.

Below, massive peak storm will peak today across the Heartland.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: