“Punch it! Get Out of There!” Tornado Forms Live on TV Weathercast April 13, 2022

Working on a video this week profiling TV weather casters and their struggles to communicate climate change to their audience – so this is timely.

One of the Mets I’m following is Chris Gloninger, Chief Meteorologist for KCCI in Des Moines.

As a violent front of extreme weather sweeps across his viewing area, Chris is communicating with a remote crew, and watching as a large funnel appears and appears to be heading directly at the KCCI crew.

I’ll be doing one more interview for this piece today, in fact, and hope I can pull it together soon.

Below, massive peak storm will peak today across the Heartland.