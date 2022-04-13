Florida’s Burgeoning Sea Level Crisis. Knowledge vs Denialist Bluster April 13, 2022

Above, two of Florida’s most respected TV Meteorologists assess some of the emerging conflicts that Sea Level rise is already bringing to Florida and the east coast of North America.

I interviewed both for a forthcoming Yale Climate Connections video on how America’s weather casters are dealing with climate change, and educating their viewers.

Below, “conservative” Ben Shapiro gives his assessment of the sea level issue.

Compare/Contrast.

Ben Shapiro calls climate change a "problem," not an emergency: "When the tide rises, people move inland…Not a huge number of people were killed, presumably, when the land bridge between Russia and Alaska" flooded pic.twitter.com/4pM3wXwjZy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 12, 2022

BTW, for what it’s worth, you can’t build a sea wall to protect South Florida.

Video below explains at 1:29.