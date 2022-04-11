Good News Graphs: Top Wind Countries and Australia’s Rocketing Renewables April 11, 2022

Canary Media:

Twenty countries generated more than 10 percent of their electricity from wind in 2021, according to Ember’s 2022 Global Electricity Review. Denmark is at the top of the list, with a staggering 47.8 percent of its grid powered by wind energy.

Uruguay, No. 2 on the list, is a huge success story for renewables in Latin America. Moving at a breakneck pace, the country went from having virtually no wind generation in 2007 to emerging as a world leader in wind. By 2015, it was already generating more than 20 percent of its electricity from wind, and last year that grew to 43 percent. Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Brazil are also generating significant proportions of their power from wind, and Brazil is eighth globally in terms of total installed wind capacity.

The share of a country’s electricity generated by renewables is an important metric since it indicates the displacement of dirtier energy sources such as coal and fossil gas. ​“Three countries — the Netherlands, Australia and Vietnam — shifted over 8% of their total electricity demand from fossil fuels to wind and solar in just the last two years,” Ember reports.

But the addition of wind capacity still is not happening fast enough. According to the Global Wind Energy Council’s Global Wind Report 2022, released this week, ​“there needs to be a four-fold increase in new wind energy installations this decade to keep on track for a 1.5°C world.”

Meanwhile – In just 5 years, Australia has doubled the share of its electricity coming from renewables. From 15% to 30%.