Updating Energy Awareness for 2022 March 6, 2022

Here, a snapshot of the patriotic drive for conserving energy and oil during World War 2.



Below, a sensible contemporary response to help end dependence on Russian (and really, all) fossil gas.

Below, actual real-time response of the American right wing to current events.

I would like to nominate Right Side Broadcasting for an Emmy for their riveting 3 hours and 7 minutes of coverage of traffic on the DC beltway today. The commentary here really just brings it all together. pic.twitter.com/ducp1AwgcV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 6, 2022