The Price of Oil January 28, 2022

Just prior to President Biden’s arrival in. Pennsylvania this week, a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh.

Yet another reminder of the long term costs in infrastructure, productivity and opportunities – of endless wars for oil and gas in recent decades.

Now we find ourselves on the precipice of yet another conflict, where oil and gas are key issues.

A major study in 2018 quantified the costs in dollars at nearly 6 trillion dollars, but the real costs are so, so, much more.

CNBC, 11/14/18:

The U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan have cost American taxpayers $5.9 trillion since they began in 2001.

The figure reflects the cost across the U.S. federal government since the price of war is not borne by the Defense Department alone.

The report also finds that more than 480,000 people have died from the wars and more than 244,000 civilians have been killed as a result of fighting. Additionally, another 10 million people have been displaced due to violence.

Below, I recorded John Fabian, a farmer in Rosebush Michigan, who rose at an Isabella County Planning Commission meeting in support of a local wind farm. His story reflects yet another level of suffering and sacrifice imposed on the American people in service of fossil fuel dependence, and his hope for how we might set ourselves free.