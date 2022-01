Blink and It’s Here – GM Chooses Charging Station Vendor for Dealers January 21, 2022

GM chooses Blink (BLNK) as the vendor for charging stations at 4600 dealerships. Perhaps 10 bays per location. Do the math.

Another tidbit from Blink CEO Michael Farkas, “British Petroleum,…who own a decent amount of charging stations, says the profitability on their charging stations will outweigh the profitability on their gas pumps.”