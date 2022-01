The Mountain is Calling: Wind Turbines Centerpiece for ATV Park January 19, 2022

Just heard this morning about this innovative multi-use development in Pennsylvania, making use of a former brownfield site to produce both energy and recreation opportunities.

Mountain Ridge ATV park has a network of off-road trails set amongst wind turbines, and overlooking the the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania. Per the website, “..soon to be the largest ATV and Motocross park on the east coast!”