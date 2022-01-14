“Kayak Denier” Ad Makes Me Feel Seen

with Peter Sinclair
Brilliant that an ad-maker lets you know that we’re not all taking crazy pills.
“Do the research!”
Jordan Klepper interviewing attendees at a Trump Rally came across a guy wearing a “Read the Transcript” (Ukraine extortion call) T-shirt. JK got him to admit that he himself did not “read the transcript”, because he didn’t need to because he believed Trump.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,885 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
January 14, 2022 at 2:43 pm
“Do the research!”
Jordan Klepper interviewing attendees at a Trump Rally came across a guy wearing a “Read the Transcript” (Ukraine extortion call) T-shirt. JK got him to admit that he himself did not “read the transcript”, because he didn’t need to because he believed Trump.