2021 Temperature Records Now Coming In
January 4, 2022
NASA will no doubt be having a press conference on their updated global temperature records, soon – for now, Zeke Hausfather alerted me to some of the European numbers, from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Zeke points out that 2021 is “cooler” – definitely a relative term for the 5th warmest year in the record – due to the impact of the current La Nina conditions in the Pacific. I did an explainer on the El Nino-La Nina cycle a few years ago with Kevin Trenberth, Josh Willis and others.
Deniers will say, “Oh, the earth is cooling now.”
A trend in climate is defined as 30 years of time which ever way the data is trending.