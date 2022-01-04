2021 Temperature Records Now Coming In January 4, 2022

The first official 2021 global surface temperature results are now out from @CopernicusECMWF.



2021 was the 5th warmest year on record in their dataset. It was a bit cooler than the past few years due to a moderate La Nina event, but well in-line with the long-term warming trend pic.twitter.com/wEtDoE0Ygx — Dr. Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) January 4, 2022

NASA will no doubt be having a press conference on their updated global temperature records, soon – for now, Zeke Hausfather alerted me to some of the European numbers, from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Zeke points out that 2021 is “cooler” – definitely a relative term for the 5th warmest year in the record – due to the impact of the current La Nina conditions in the Pacific. I did an explainer on the El Nino-La Nina cycle a few years ago with Kevin Trenberth, Josh Willis and others.

