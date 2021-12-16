Iowa Sets Tornado Record

with Peter Sinclair
In a single day, we more than doubled the number of tornadoes Iowa has EVER seen in December. Remarkable job by our weather team yesterday. https://t.co/0KKDgiciP7— James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) December 16, 2021
Quick graphic with the position of the 15 Dec 2021 derecho. First and last severe/tornado warnings are noted. The derecho traveled roughly 660 miles in 10.5 hours, giving an average forward motion of 63 mph. That’s faster than some interstate speed limits in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/KsdFIIt8Ts— Elizabeth Leitman (@WxLiz) December 16, 2021
A storm system carrying multiple tornadoes and powerful winds tore across the Great Plains and Midwestern states on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the system had the highest number of hurricane-force wind gusts in a single day since 2004.https://t.co/kQ5XAeYYRB pic.twitter.com/jLQlgCs0GO— Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 16, 2021
Wow. Just wow. This tornado-producing storm in Iowa is moving northeast at *80* mph. pic.twitter.com/imQS3rnNoC— Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) December 15, 2021
Corn-holed. We’re corn-holed.
Imagine dying that way, with some absurd object—ear of corn, vinyl record, child’s toy—embedded in your head.
Eh, maybe not a bad way to go, actually.
Actually, I’d prefer going quietly in my sleep
December 16, 2021 at 5:13 pm
Corn-holed. We’re corn-holed.
December 16, 2021 at 5:55 pm
Imagine dying that way, with some absurd object—ear of corn, vinyl record, child’s toy—embedded in your head.
Eh, maybe not a bad way to go, actually.
December 16, 2021 at 7:38 pm
Actually, I’d prefer going quietly in my sleep