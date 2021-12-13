Euro Energy Crunch Fuels US LNG Revival

December 13, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Euro Energy Crunch Fuels US LNG Revival”

  1. Keith McClary Says:

    December 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    US politicians are advocating banning oil exports (as the US has done in the past) to keep US gasoline prices down. They might do the same for NG in the future. Countries may be wary of becoming dependent on US NG.

    Reply
    • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

      December 13, 2021 at 4:47 pm

      Oh, there’s a way to ensure “adequate supply”: US politicians get more political traction out of banning exports than from supporting allies.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: