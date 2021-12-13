Euro Energy Crunch Fuels US LNG Revival

with Peter Sinclair
US politicians are advocating banning oil exports (as the US has done in the past) to keep US gasoline prices down. They might do the same for NG in the future. Countries may be wary of becoming dependent on US NG.
Oh, there’s a way to ensure “adequate supply”: US politicians get more political traction out of banning exports than from supporting allies.
December 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm
December 13, 2021 at 4:47 pm
