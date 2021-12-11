Brutal Storms Kick off Week of Record Warmth December 11, 2021

This looks every bit as bad as Mayfield https://t.co/npBg8HA6HP — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) December 12, 2021

.@WeatherProf has more on last night’s potentially historic and deadly weather that impacted several states across the midwest. pic.twitter.com/TmZQKFaBca — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 11, 2021

UPDATE: Analysis from Jeff Berardelli

UPDATE: More evidence of the record strength of this storm

283mph gate to gate velocity at 5,000 feet above the ground in MO near Caruthersville, making this the strongest tornadic gate to gate couplet in Doppler radar history. Previous was a tie between Greensburg KS 2007 EF5 and Tuscaloosa AL 2011 EF4 at 280mph. So far hit 3 states. pic.twitter.com/NA1dOQcmn1 — Nelson Tucker (@TornadoStudy) December 11, 2021

UPDDATE: NPR has a supercut of the most extreme damage video

UPDATE: Is this the first “quad state” tornado?

We might have had the first ever “quad-state tornado” tonight…in December. From the looks of the velocities, it’s very possible the same tornado traveled through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Absolutely wild. #ARwx #MOwx #TNwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/VRAKY4eG7f — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) December 11, 2021

UPDATE from Jeff Masters:

Last night was one of the most shocking weather events in my 40 years as a meteorologist–a violent tornado (in December!) drawing comparisons to the deadliest and longest-tracking tornado in U.S. history, the 1925 Tri-State Tornado. Hoping this list doesn’t need updating: pic.twitter.com/sg0l4hfEdE — Jeff Masters (@DrJeffMasters) December 11, 2021

Not really the kinds of records you want to see broken. The Mayfield, KY tornado has lofted debris over 30,000 feet into the air. That's among the most intense ever record. pic.twitter.com/mIkuZzggHC — Tyler Hofelich (@T_Hofelich) December 11, 2021

Storm footage above from Mayfield, Kentucky.

Washington Post:

As we close in on the official start of winter Dec. 21, there’s little cold to be found across the Lower 48. The first of two surges of warmth has set records across Texas and parts of the South already. Dozens more records are possible Friday and Saturday, ahead of a powerful storm system triggering severe thunderstorms as it pushes east.

After only a brief break to start next week, warmth is set to build in again. By Tuesday, a new round of records is likely across the Southern Plains, expanding into the Midwest and Eastern states during the second half of the week. Some records could be set by large margins. In parts of the Midwest, temperatures could be as much as 40 degrees above normal, approaching their highest temperatures observed during December.

Axios:

A potentially epic December heat wave is set to blanket much of the contiguous U.S. over the next two weeks, potentially leading several cities and states to set records for the warmest first month of winter on record.

The big picture: In a major pattern shift, the jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states. But to the east of this jet stream dip, or trough, a potentially record strong ridge of high pressure is projected to set up over the Central U.S.

This ridge will be responsible for the record warmth, but it’s in keeping with trends from human-caused climate change.

The details: December has already been unusually mild in many areas, with Denver and Salt Lake City recording their latest measurable snowfalls on record, and the Houston area tying its hottest recorded temperatures seen for the month on Thursday, when highs reached the mid-to-upper 80s.

The warm weather looks to build starting early next week in the Plains, South Central states, and Gulf Coastal region. The highest temperatures compared to average are likely in the eastern Plains on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with colder air not projected to start pouring in from Canada until Christmas or soon after. Even then, the East Coast is still likely to be unusually mild.

There is virtually zero chance of a white Christmas in cities including St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbus, New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., and points south.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas may see temperatures running 20°F to 40°F above average for this time of year, as the record strong area of high pressure builds aloft. This high will ensure plenty of sun, sinking air, which helps to increase temperatures through compression.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fears tornadoes have killed 70 people and the death toll may exceed 100. “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Beshear said. Severe storms caused catastrophic damage across multiple states. https://t.co/RC3eY2v86X — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2021

Sidebar: I see folks claiming that "there's no link between severe convective weather/tornadoes & climate change." My response: 1. "Absence of evidence" does not equal "evidence of absence," & 2. The research landscape has changed, & there's now more evidence than 5-10 years ago. — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) December 11, 2021

There are times in the weather business when I really just can’t find the words and this absolutely one of those times. I’m just numb. https://t.co/BWSfDmvaC7 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 11, 2021

This is the third time in six months Amazon workers have been working in the path of deadly weather. Warehouse workers also had to go in during record-smashing heat in the PNW and the deadly Ida floods in NYC. Just like those disaster, last night’s tornadoes were well forecast https://t.co/1gmUzYkJ9b — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) December 11, 2021