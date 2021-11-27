Covid (not) Comedy Sketch Shows How Far We’ve Fallen
November 27, 2021
Future archaeologists picking thru the ruins of our civilization will find this as compelling a compelling indicator of what happened.
with Peter Sinclair
Future archaeologists picking thru the ruins of our civilization will find this as compelling a compelling indicator of what happened.
November 27, 2021 at 11:35 pm
Jim Breuer of SNL? Of Half Baked? Of a Covid infection? It seems the virus can change many things other than health.
November 28, 2021 at 12:14 am
He was mellower in ‘Half Baked’, anyway. Here’s another fun clip:
November 28, 2021 at 12:18 am
Just goes to show, you never really know a person.