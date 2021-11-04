John Cook on Changing Behavior, Changing Minds

November 4, 2021

More from last week’s conversation with John Cook PhD, who left his position at George Mason University last spring to return to his native Australia.

He’s got an amusing and insightful story about Climate denial and his Dad.

  1. redskylite Says:

    November 4, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    I salute John Cook as he has patiently been on the case of making an impression on climate denial and misinformation for many years now, has put out papers and conducted some great anti-denial courses.

    However I have come to the conclusion the hard-nosed deniers are no longer so important, the main enemy of inaction are the people who don’t care at all, show complete indifference, are totally disinterested and apathetic, and sadly that includes some people very close to me.

    This is why people like Trump, Harper and Abbott get voted into premier positions, and why countries have to wait 4 or more years before taking any action.

    How to make people care, without blowing/burning/drowning their houses down or depriving them of food and water. ?

    I wish I knew.

