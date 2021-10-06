The Extravagant Life and Extratropical Death of Hurricane Sam
October 6, 2021
We live in an age of wonders when we can track a storm that, decades ago, would have played out largely out of human sight.
with Peter Sinclair
October 6, 2021 at 5:39 pm
It was so much easier to appreciate Sam knowing he was away from land.
BTW, the Accumulated Cyclone Energy of Sam alone was 53.8, which was greater than the total ACE for the seasons of 2009 and 2013, and much later in the season (Sep/Oct) than the other record ACE storms.
October 6, 2021 at 5:40 pm
OMG, I’m starting to sound like the real weather stats nerds!