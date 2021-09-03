In a City Without Power, Imagine an EV Upgrade

New Orleans is a city in crisis from power failures following climate amped extreme weather.

How might batteries, microgrids, widespread personal and community solar, and EVs change the dynamic in future storms?

New York Times:

With electricity still out for hundreds of thousands of customers and a punishing heat settling over southern Louisiana, New Orleans instituted a curfew on Tuesday night as officials warned that recovery from Hurricane Ida could take days or even weeks.

As search-and-rescue efforts continued for those still stranded, Gov. John Bel Edwards offered no timeline for when the state would be able to welcome back residents who had fled the storm.

“Many of the life-supporting infrastructure elements are not present, they’re not operating right now,” Mr. Edwards said in a news conference in LaPlace. “So if you have already evacuated, do not return.”

At least five deaths, officials said, have been attributed to the storm, which on Tuesday was a tropical depression producing heavy rain in Middle Tennessee. The aftermath in New Orleans has grown dire enough for its mayor, LaToya Cantrell, to enforce a citywide curfew beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

City officials have not ruled out a post-storm evacuation of the city. But for the moment, their efforts were focused on getting resources to residents, including tarpaulins, food, water and ice.

“We know it’s hot, we know we don’t have any power,” Ms. Cantrell said during a news conference, adding that the power company, Entergy, had yet to give a timeline for restoring electricity to the city.

“We are not even there yet to tell you what day” the lights would come back on, the mayor said.

More than a million utility customers remained without power on Tuesday, including much of New Orleans, where all eight transmission lines that deliver power to the city had been knocked out of service.