Where “Both Sides” Journalists have brought us: “So there ya go folks, it’s up to you..”

August 13, 2021

NBC, NPR, ABC, CBS, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, don’t think you can just look away – you all own this.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Where “Both Sides” Journalists have brought us: “So there ya go folks, it’s up to you..””

  1. grindupbaker Says:

    August 13, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    But it’s not metal that’s magnetic for arms, it’s Post-It notes. My arms attract Post-It notes the same.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: