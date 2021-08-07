Summer Extremes Continue to Shock
August 7, 2021
Below, footage from a ferry in Greece looks like some kind of Green screen tour of hell.
with Peter Sinclair
August 7, 2021 at 2:13 pm
August 7, 2021 at 6:19 pm
From Spiegel on the Russian fire season (6th August 2021)
==================================================
“Russia’s president once declared that climate change is caused by “invisible changes in the galaxy.” Now, large parts of Yakutia in Siberia are on fire. The permafrost is threatened and the government response has been inadequate. ”
https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/climate-change-creates-new-challenges-for-russian-firefighters-a-5a0145a6-bffa-46c4-bd74-e537bc84494d?sara_ecid=nl_upd_1jtzCCtmxpVo9GAZr2b4X8GquyeAc9&nlid=bfjpqhxz
August 7, 2021 at 6:22 pm
Wildfires: ‘a new part of our reality’ in warming Europe
Wildfires are burning across southern Europe, a new fact of life in fast-warming Europe, with eight dead in Turkey, 100-plus fires in Greece and mass evacuations across Italy.
https://news.trust.org/item/20210804130304-t5h0j/
August 7, 2021 at 6:34 pm
Scores of people on the Greek island of Evia were forced to flee by boat as wildfire spread rapidly, destroying homes in its wake.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-58093275