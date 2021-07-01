Exxon Exec “Embarrassed” July 1, 2021

Exxon Exec expresses regret after telling truth on camera.

Raw Story:

In a statement, McCoy said he was “deeply embarrassed” by his caught-on-camera comments.

“My statements clearly do not represent ExxonMobil’s positions on important public policy issues. While some of my comments were taken out of context, there is no excuse for what I said or how I said it.”

Channel 4 promises more to come.

Ooohh ho ho hooooo ho ho ho hoooooo pic.twitter.com/s247xaTCzW — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) July 1, 2021

BTW, Channel 4 also responsible for one of the most reprehensible acts of climate denial, “The Great Global Warming Swindle” from 2007.

So they still have a lot of work to do.