“This is Like a Different World..” – Lake Mead Water Levels at “..a tipping point”

June 7, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
  1. Brent Jensen-Schmidt Says:

    June 7, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Video unavailable, guessing it is CBS.
    Comment. Irrigating grain is amazingly profligate, aka wtf.

  2. Brent Jensen-Schmidt Says:

    June 7, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Water shortages will a major major factor in the collapse of civilization. No doubt floods also. Ever get the feeling of charging down a steep slope with failing brakes?

    • J4Zonian Says:

      June 7, 2021 at 1:38 pm

      It’s more like sitting at the telegraph tapping out the warning to anyone who will listen while the Jonestown flood gallops down on us.

  3. jimbills Says:

    June 7, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Not mentioned there is that Lake Mead has a feeder lake – Lake Powell. Here’s its status:
    https://townlift.com/2021/05/lake-powell-water-level-at-a-historic-low/

  4. jimbills Says:

    June 7, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Here’s a good article that goes over the ins-and-outs of the situation:
    https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-environment/2021/04/06/colorado-river-drought-deepens-arizona-prepares-water-cutbacks/4808587001/

    Essentially, climate change is combining with overuse of the water. That overuse isn’t so much Las Vegas (although the Bellagio fountain can’t exactly be called a wise use of resources) as it is agriculture. There are more and more straws being dipped into the Colorado River (a new pipeline at Lake Powell is proposed to feed agriculture in Utah). That water is dropping, and farmers will resort to drawing more and more groundwater.

    On climate change, soil moisture is an interesting point raised in the article.

