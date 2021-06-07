“This is Like a Different World..” – Lake Mead Water Levels at “..a tipping point”

with Peter Sinclair
Video unavailable, guessing it is CBS.
Comment. Irrigating grain is amazingly profligate, aka wtf.
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/lake-meads-low-water-level-prompts-feds-to-consider-declaration-of-colorado-river-water-shortage/#x
Water shortages will a major major factor in the collapse of civilization. No doubt floods also. Ever get the feeling of charging down a steep slope with failing brakes?
It’s more like sitting at the telegraph tapping out the warning to anyone who will listen while the Jonestown flood gallops down on us.
Not mentioned there is that Lake Mead has a feeder lake – Lake Powell. Here’s its status:
https://townlift.com/2021/05/lake-powell-water-level-at-a-historic-low/
Here’s a good article that goes over the ins-and-outs of the situation:
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-environment/2021/04/06/colorado-river-drought-deepens-arizona-prepares-water-cutbacks/4808587001/
Essentially, climate change is combining with overuse of the water. That overuse isn’t so much Las Vegas (although the Bellagio fountain can’t exactly be called a wise use of resources) as it is agriculture. There are more and more straws being dipped into the Colorado River (a new pipeline at Lake Powell is proposed to feed agriculture in Utah). That water is dropping, and farmers will resort to drawing more and more groundwater.
On climate change, soil moisture is an interesting point raised in the article.
