Clean Energy Spending Up, but Not Enough

Recharge News:

Clean energy investment remains far below what’s needed to effectively combat global heating, despite early signs that some of the world’s largest fossil energy players are accelerating their spending on green projects and technologies, warned the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The world will see $750bn of investments in clean energy technologies and efficiency this year – but that needs to triple to give a chance of hitting net-zero emissions by 2050, said the IEA.

The Paris-based body said total global energy investments will rebound from pandemic-induced falls seen in 2020 to see a 10% increase to $1.9 trillion in 2021.

The power sector will with a record $820bn for the sixth year in a row outstrip oil & gas investment, the IEA predicted, with renewables dominating spending on new generation capacity, accounting for 70% of the total.Investment giant BlackRock backs calls for oil supermajor BP to ‘accelerate’ climate plansRead more

There were signs of an accelerating shift by global oil & gas majors towards clean energy investments, the IEA reported, although fossil spending remains their overwhelming focus.

The body reckons capital spending on clean energy could reach 4% across the global oil & gas sector in 2021, up from 1% in 2020 – with some European groups reaching “well above 10%”.

European giants such as BP, TotalEnergies and Shell have led the charge into sectors such as solar and offshore wind, often under pressure from their own shareholders.Stiesdal: Net-zero report shows IEA’s renewables forecasts can finally be taken seriouslyRead more

But while the numbers are huge and the direction of travel for renewables is encouraging, the IEA in its World Energy Investment 2021 report said there is far further to go to keep the planet in line with ambitions for limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C.

“The rebound in energy investment is a welcome sign, and I’m encouraged to see more of it flowing towards renewables,” said Fatih Birol, IEA executive director. “But much greater resources have to be mobilised and directed to clean energy technologies to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Based on our new Net Zero Roadmap, clean energy investment will need to triple by 2030.”