Firming Power on the Way to a Clean Grid June 2, 2021

A lot of the confusion ginned up about the transition to a clean grid seems to be from the assumption that we flip a switch, turn off all the fossil plants, and instantly turn on a full wind and solar portfolio.

That’s obviously not how it’s going to play out – there will be a gradual replacement of coal plants, and plans for new gas generation are already being put on hold as solar, wind and batteries continue to become more competitive.

Serious grid modelers presume that as clean energy rises above 50 percent in the US nationally, that existing gas generators will more and more be deployed in a firming and backup role, especially during those times of extremely low wind and solar output. This is relatively simple to model without assuming any new technology, which is almost certain to arise if the past 15 years is any guide.

I discussed these scenarios with former Lawrence Lab researcher Jonathan Koomey while researching my most recent Yale Climate Connections vid.

I spoke last year to Amol Phadke, and Sonia Aggarwal, authors of one of the most authoritative studies of the grid’s future, a “90 Percent by 2035” scenario from the University of California, Berkeley, below.