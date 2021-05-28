The S-Curve: Why I’m Optimistic about the Clean Transition
May 28, 2021
The S-Curve of technology advancement is explained in my new video, by Tony Seba and Jonathan Koomey, both energy experts. But the idea is not a new one. See below video.
Many people suggest that rates of new product introduction and adoption are speeding up, but is it really, across the board? The answer seems to be yes. An automobile industry trade consultant, for instance, observes that “Today, a typical automotive design cycle is approximately 24 to 36 months, which is much faster than the 60-month life cycle from five years ago.” The chart below, created by Nicholas Felton of the New York Times, shows how long it took various categories of product, from electricity to the Internet, to achieve different penetration levels in US households. It took decades for the telephone to reach 50% of households, beginning before 1900. It took five years or less for cellphones to accomplish the same penetration in 1990. As you can see from the chart, innovations introduced more recently are being adopted more quickly. By analogy, firms with competitive advantages in those areas will need to move faster to capture those opportunities that present themselves.
May 28, 2021 at 6:57 pm
These are empirical adoption curves, but there is a conceptual theory behind them. The curve is actually a logistic curve and it is applied to the diffusion of innovation (Rogers). But mathematically, the same form is seen population ecology.
Simplifying, the curve can be seen as the solution of a particular first order differential equation
The represents adoptions per unit time due to people who, say, adopt solar PV on their own (“early adopters”) and is the additional adoptions per unit time per number of adoptions in place.
This grows without bound, and that’s why the notion of a carrying capacity is useful, even for a new technology, giving
Because there is a saturation point, the curve eventually flattens.
People aren’t familiar with this kind of behavior, because adoption starts out slowly. But in the middle of the curve, not only is adoption superlinear, it is superexpornential, although barely slow, and then begins its plateau.
There are other analogies with physical diffusions and percolations.
May 28, 2021 at 7:13 pm
Expornential makes math doubly exciting; superexpornential makes it climactic… especially if it’s climatic!
May 28, 2021 at 11:19 pm
And I shall exponentialize your use of the words “climactic” and “climatic” with the word “climacteric“, which is used in my post entitled “Misquotation Pandemic and Disinformation Polemic: Mind Pollution by Viral Falsity“.