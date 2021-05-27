Biden: The Race to Lead the Sustainable Century has Begun May 27, 2021

““If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” – Henry David Thoreau

60 Years after JFK fired the starting gun for America’s race to the Moon, Joe Biden has sounded the clarion call for the race to lead the 21st century.

“We’re in a race to see who wins the 21st Century,” the President said today in Cleveland, with a ringing justification for his aggressive plan for sustainable infrastructure.

In researching this month’s Yale Climate Connections video, I spoke to a number of researchers, most notably, former Berkeley Lab researcher, now author, Jonathan Koomey PhD, as well as Tony Seba, whose videos I’ve posted here several times. The model I was looking at was JFK’s bold pledge.

JFK’s moon announcement was greeted with a significant amount of skepticism. While well informed researchers felt the venture was technically do-able, much of the technology to get it done had simply not been engineered, or even invented, yet.

That is not the case today.

Koomey argues below that getting started is the most powerful step, as each success creates new opportunities that could not have existed before. A notable example is how the plummeting cost of renewable energy, sparked by massive support and deployment here in the US, but also China, Germany, Spain and elsewhere.

Below, Koomey and Seba on the power of exponential technological growth.